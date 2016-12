Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

With the ascension of Donald John Trump to the White House and the myriad implications connected to it, how do we teach our young people in this new era of resistance and Trumpism? Loyola University professor Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead and others join us to discuss, “Teaching In the Classroom Post Trump.”

