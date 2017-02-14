Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, February 14.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

We’ll have a report on the continued fallout from the resignation of Trump National Security Adviser, General Michael Flynn. Plus, we’ll talk to veteran reporter Charles Robinson of Maryland Public Television’s, State Circle about the alleged altercation between White House correspondent April Ryan and Trump staffer and former reality TV star, Omarosa Manigualt.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.