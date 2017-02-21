Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, February 21.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

On the final day of the court proceedings connected to the HBCU Coalition lawsuit against the state of Maryland, we’ll get a report from AFRO reporter Deborah Bailey. Also, we’ll continue our discussion on the state of studying and teaching Black history in America, with Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead, public intellectual, author and professor at Loyola University in Maryland.

AFRO's First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.