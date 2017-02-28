Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, February 28.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

Donald Trump’s meeting with HBCU presidents is receiving dubious reactions at best, in the wake of the antics of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and White House staffer Kellyanne Conway. We’ll open the phone lines to get the response of our listeners to Trump’s HBCU photo op…410.319.8888. Also, my conversation with veteran White House correspondent April Ryan, who is covering her fourth president.

