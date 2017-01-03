Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, January 3.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

In our first live broadcast of 2017, we talk to former Del. Jill Carter, who recently resigned from the House to take a job as director of Baltimore’s Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement. Also, we’ll catch up with Walter Lomax, the director of the Maryland Restorative Justice Initiative, who recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his release from prison, where he was incarcerated for decades for a crime he didn’t commit.

