Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, January 31.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

We’ll have a report on Donald Trump’s so-called, “Muslim ban,” and its impact with David Rocah, senior staff attorney for the Maryland ACLU and Liz Alex of CASA Maryland. Plus, we’ll talk to Jill Carter, director of the city’s Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement about Trump’s immigration directive and what it means for protection of the civil rights of Baltimore’s immigrant and Muslim communities.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.