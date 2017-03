Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Today’s show is a rebroadcast of the show from Tuesday, March 7, which featured a report on the fate of the Affordable Care Act, with health care advocate Vinnie DeMarco. Also, a report on the 2017 legislative agenda in Annapolis with veteran reporter Charles Robinson, of Maryland Public Television’s, State Circle.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.