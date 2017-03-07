Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, March 7.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

The GOP is officially making their bid to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, known to many as Obamacare. We’ll discuss the implications of the possible end of Obamacare with Vinnie DeMarco, president of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative and adjunct assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.Also, Charles Robinson, veteran reporter for Maryland Public Television’s, State Circle, gives us a legislative update from Annapolis.

