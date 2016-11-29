Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, Nov. 29

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

New Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh takes office December 6, taking over a city with myriad challenges. But, what is the Black agenda for Baltimore City? We’ll discuss the plight of the city’s majority population with Natasha Pratt-Harris associate professor and Criminal Justice program coordinator for Morgan State University, Dayvon Love co-founder of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, Baltimore City Delegate Jill Carter, and Marvin “Doc” Cheatham, CEO of the Matthew Henson Community Development Corporation.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.