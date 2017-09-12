Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, September 12.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

A joint hearing today in Annapolis, focused on ubiquitous Baltimore violence drew several high profile participants including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. University of Maryland law professor Doug Colbert reports for us from Annapolis. Plus, youth advocate and educator David Miller, discusses education of our Black boys and his upcoming Black Family Conference.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.