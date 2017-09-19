Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, September 19.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

A rebroadcast of our Sept. 12 show featuring, University of Maryland law professor Doug Colbert reporting on a recent legislative hearing in Annapolis focused on Baltimore violence. Plus, David Miller, community leader and youth advocate, and CEO of the, “Dare To Be King Project,” and Pastor Linwood Bethea of the Set the Captives Free Outreach Center, discuss the upcoming Black Family Conference, Sept. 22-24.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.