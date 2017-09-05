Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, September 5.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

Today, the Trump administration officially ended the Obama era program known as DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals, affecting nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. We’ll talk to Nick Steiner, the ACLU of Maryland’s Equal Justice Works Immigrants’ Rights Fellow. We’ll also speak with Elizabeth Alex, senior director of Community Organizing for CASA Maryland, as well as Jesus Perez, a Maryland “Dreamer.”

