Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wed, April 19.

In the wake of the recent murder murder captured on Facebook live and the accidental suicide on Instagram, how do we protect our children from the burgeoning horrors of social media? We’ll talk to Kaye Wise Whitehead, author, public intellectual and professor at Loyola University of Maryland. Also, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on law enforcement and politics, including thoughts on the death of Freddie Gray, two years ago today.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.