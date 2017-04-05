Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wed, April 5.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Dayvon Love, co-founder of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle recently wrote a commentary titled, “Baltimore Is a Case Study In How Black Cities Are Not Being Served by Black Leadership.” We’ll talk to Love about the plight of mostly Black, mostly poor Baltimore. Also, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network, report on law enforcement and politics, including thoughts on Baltimore’s latest crime statistics, which don’t look good.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.