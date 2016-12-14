Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wed, Dec. 14

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

On Tuesday, “the Blacks,” as Donald Trump as referred to Black people in the past, came to pay homage to him at Trump Tower, including Kanye West, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown and Ravens great Ray Lewis. All three have received a tremendous amount of criticism for meeting with Trump. We want to open the phone lines and ask our listeners what they think of West, Brown and Lewis meeting with Trump…410.319.9999. Also, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of the Real News Network report on law enforcement and politics.

