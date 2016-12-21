Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wed, Dec. 21

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

The process to finalize a consent decree between the city and the Department of Justice seems to be at a standstill, with U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch recently saying, `the ball is in the city’s court.’ We’ll discuss the implications of the impasse with Dayvon Love, co-founder of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle. Plus, the incoming Trump administration seems to have been caught in yet another pay for play, conflict of interest entanglement, this time connected to Trump’s oldest sons. Trump pledged to “drain the swamp,” yet he seems to be stocking it with alligators. We want to know what our listeners think about the Trump transition so far…410.319.8888.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.