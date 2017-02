Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

Venerable Baltimore defense attorney A. Dwight Pettit, discusses the nomination of Neill Gorsuch as the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Plus, the Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on law enforcement and politics.

