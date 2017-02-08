Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wed, Feb. 8.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Donald Trump allegedly will meet with presidents of several HBCU’s at the end of this month, according to several sources, something President Obama did not do in eight years. Can good come out of this meeting, or will it be just another Trump Black photo op? We’ll open the phone lines at 5 to hear from our listeners…410.319.8888. Plus, the Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on law enforcement and politics, including Under Armour’s Kevin Plank giving high praise to Donald Trump.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.