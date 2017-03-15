Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wed, Mar. 15.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

Dr. Stacey Patton of Morgan State University, penned an opinion piece, which appeared in the New York Times called, “Stop Beating Black Children.” Tonight at 5, we open the phone lines to ask our listeners, is beating children still an acceptable or effective way of disciplining them? Also, the Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network, report on law enforcement and politics, including two more Baltimore City Police officers suspended in connection with the seven charged with racketeering.

