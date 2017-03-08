Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wed, Mar. 8.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

Known as “knockers,” or “jump out boys,” Baltimore City plainclothes police have been ubiquitous on city streets for many years. But, no more according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. We’ll discuss the alleged end of plainclothes policing in Baltimore with The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network.

