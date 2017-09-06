Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wed, September 6.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

As the process to select Baltimore’s independent monitor for the DOJ consent decree winds down, we’ll discuss the candidates for this vital position with former Baltimore City Councilman Carl Stokes, and Marvin “Doc” Cheatham, CEO of the Matthew A. Henson Community Development Association. Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network, report on law enforcement and politics.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.