Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Friday, October 14.

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

A review of some of the top news stories of the week, directly from the pages of the AFRO, with managing editor Kamau High. Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on law enforcement and politics, including thoughts on First Lady Michelle Obama’s impassioned speech yesterday condemning Donald Trump and sexism. And we are in Day Two of WEAA’s Fall Membership drive, so please make your pledge of support to AFRO’s First Edition…410.319.8888!

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .