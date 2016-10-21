Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Friday, October 21.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

From 5-7 P.M.

A review of some of the top news stories of the week, directly from the pages of the AFRO with managing editor Kamau High. Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network provide more exclusive reporting on the Department of Justice this week joining an anti discrimination law suit on behalf of former Pocomoke City, Maryland Chief of Police Kelvin Sewell, against the State of Maryland.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.