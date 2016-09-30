Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Friday, September 30

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

A review of some of the news stories of the week directly from the pages of the AFRO, with managing editor Kamau High. Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on politics and law enforcement, including thoughts on the three White police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray, receiving accolades and money from a right wing media organization.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .