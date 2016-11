Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

National politics with Byrd and Breeze, including the latest Trump transition shenanigans, and the scramble for leadership of the Democratic Party. Plus, a conversation with Chief Melvin Russell of the Baltimore Police Department, talks about the Unity Bowl and all his vital community work.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.