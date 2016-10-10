Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, October 10.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

National politics with political strategist Catalina Byrd and commentator Sean Breeze, including the ongoing political fallout from last night’s presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, being characterized as the sleaziest presidential debate in American history. Also, we’ll discuss former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon’s planned write-in campaign for the General Election on November 8.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .