Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

National politics with political strategist Catalina Byrd and Commentator Sean Breeze, including Hillary Clinton attempting to expand the presidential electoral map into reliably red states and working on behalf of down ballot Democrats in search of a mandate on November 8.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.