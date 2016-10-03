Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, October 3.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

National politics with political strategist Catalina Byrd and commentator Sean Breeze. We’ll focus on the burgeoning police brutality protests, started by San Francisco 49’er quarterback Colin Kapernick. We’ll speak to Aaron Maybin, the former NFL player turned activist. Plus, we’ll have a preview of Tuesday night’s vice-president debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .