Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, October 31.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

National politics with political strategist Catalina Byrd. We’ll focus on the strategies for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, with a little more than a week before this pivotal Election Day on November 8. How does Clinton mobilize Democrats in the wake of this latest email controversy? And how does Trump turn tenuous blue states, red? Plus, a discussion with Nneka Nmamdi, The Living Well’s, director of Community Wellness, on their battle with Citywide Properties, a group they describe as, “slumlords.”

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.