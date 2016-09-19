Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, September 19.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

National politics with political strategist Catalina Byrd and commentator Sean Breeze, including the latest on the political implications connected to the New York and New Jersey bombings, birtherism and President Obama’s final appearance at the Congressional Black Caucus Conference. Plus, University of Maryland law professor Larry Gibson discusses the plight of Baltimore’s controversial Confederate monuments and his assertion that Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is dithering on making a decision in regards to the possible removal of the monuments.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .