Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, September 26.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

National politics with political strategist Catalina Byrd and commentator Sean Breeze, including a preview of perhaps the most highly anticipated presidential debate in U.S. history; Hillary Clinton versus Donald Trump for 90 minutes, no commercial, no breaks at Hofstra University. Plus, an exclusive interview with the lawyer of the family of the 15-year old girl, who was roughed up and maced by Hagerstown police after she refused medical treatment following a bike accident.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .