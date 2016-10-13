Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, October 13.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

The latest on Donald Trump’s imploding campaign connected to ongoing allegations of sexual harassment against him. We’ll talk to Kaye Wise Whitehead, author, public intellectual and professor at Loyola University, as well as Navasha Daya and her husband Fanon Hill, both musicians and community activists. And tonight WEAA begins its Fall Membership Drive…so please call and make your pledge of support for First Edition…410.319.8888!

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .