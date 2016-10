Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

Complete coverage of last night’s third and final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. We’ll get analysis from Charles Robinson, reporter for Maryland Public Television’s State Circle, Eugene Craig, 3rd vice chair of Maryland’s GOP and Democratic strategist and radio host Anthony Nolen.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.