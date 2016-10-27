Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, October 27.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

The Baltimore Sun is reporting thousands of rape kits statewide have gone untested, despite a nationwide push to collect, process and catalog DNA evidence from sexual assaults. We’ll explore the pervasive rape culture in the United States with Nneka Nmamdi, director of Community Wellness for The Living Well and Carrie Evans, former legislative director for The Human Rights Campaign.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.