Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, October 6.

From 5-7 P.M.

We’ll discuss the ongoing HBCU lawsuit against the state of Maryland with state Senator Joan Carter Conway, one of the most vocal advocates for Maryland’s HBCU. And in the wake of the DOJ’s report on the Baltimore City Police Department, the city has designated an additional $500,000 for violence prevention programs. We’ll talk to Erricka Bridgeford of the Community Mediation program and Adenoma Ekulona from the Kujichagulia Center for Youth.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes.