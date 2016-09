Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

From 5-7 P.M.

We’ll have a full report on the new partnership between prosecutors and the Baltimore City Police Department, aimed at convicting gun offenders. We’ll talk to Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and veteran defense attorney A. Dwight Pettit.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .