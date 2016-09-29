Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, September 29.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

We’ll discuss a recent report by the United Nations that argues Black Americans should be paid reparations. We’ll talk to Kaye Wise Whitehead, public intellectual, author and professor at Loyola University. And we’ll continue our discussion about the controversial New York Times Magazine article featuring Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. We’ll talk to veteran defense attorney A. Dwight Pettit.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .