Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, Nov. 22

From 5-7 P.M.

We’ll talk to U.S. Senator Ben Cardin about his serious concerns connected to Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda, specifically in reference to Vladimir Putin and Russia. Plus, veteran Native American civil rights activist Gray Michael Parsons joins us to talk about the Standing Rock, North Dakota oil pipeline protests.

