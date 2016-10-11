Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, October 11.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

Earlier today, former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon filed the paperwork to officially mount a write-in campaign to get her old job back. This evening at 5, we’ll be the first news organization to sit down with Dixon for an interview since she made her write in campaign official. Then, we’ll open the phone line to find out what our listeners think about Dixon’s bid to be Baltimore Mayor again. Plus, a discussion with men on misogyny, sexism and sexual assault, in the wake of the unearthing of Donald Trump’s lewd comments from 2005.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .