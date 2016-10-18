Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, October 18.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

We’ll talk local politics and law enforcement, including thoughts on Sheila Dixon’s write-in campaign for mayor, the DOJ report and Port Covington with 41st District Delegate Jill Carter. And we continue our Fall Membership Drive at WEAA, so please make your financial pledge for AFRO First Edition and support continued excellence in local journalism…410.319.8888.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .