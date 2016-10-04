Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, October 4.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

It’s about 90 days before the start of the 2017 legislative session in Annapolis, and this week the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is sponsoring a public hearing on some the most important issues from their perspective including, the HBCU lawsuit, public safety and criminal justice. We’ll talk to Dayvon Love, co-founder of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle about the hearing and upcoming session. And we’ll open the phone lines to air the concerns of our listeners…410.319.8888.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .