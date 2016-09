Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

We’ll discuss the shooting death of 40-year old Terrance Crutcher in Tulsa Oklahoma at the hands of law enforcement. Crutcher is yet another unarmed Black man with hands in the air gunned down by law enforcement. We’ll talk to David Rocah of the ACLU among others.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .