Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, September 27.

A review of last night’s historic first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. We’ll hear the insights of Eddie Glaude, Jr., chair of the Center for African-American Studies and the William S. Tod Professor of Religion and African-American Studies at Princeton University. Plus, we’ll open up the phone lines; who won last night’s debate and will it matter on November 8?

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .