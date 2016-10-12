Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wednesday, October 12.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

From 5-7 P.M

According to a recent study, arrests for small amounts of marijuana, outnumber those for violent crime and Blacks are disproportionately arrested and prosecuted for smoking marijuana than Whites. We’ll talk to Rachelle Yeung, formerly of the Marijuana Policy Project and co-host of the podcast, “This Week in Drugs.” Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on politics and law enforcement.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes.