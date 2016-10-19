Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wednesday, October 19.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M

Joshua Harris, Baltimore’s first Green Party candidate for mayor, will be our guest. And we’ll discuss his 21 page plan to, “revolutionize Baltimore,” including allowing residents to vote on budget decisions, and building a thriving medical marijuana industry. And it is the final day of WEAA’s Fall Membership Drive, please make your financial pledge and support continued excellence in local journalism…410.319.8888!

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .