Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wednesday, October 26.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M

Early voting begins tomorrow in Maryland, so we’ll talk Baltimore politics with Dayvon Love, co-founder and director of Public Policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle. Plus, we’ll talk to two members of the Change 4Real community organization, which is focused on the development of the long moribund Old Towne Mall in East Baltimore.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.