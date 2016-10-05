Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wednesday, October 5.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M

We’ll unpack last night’s first and only vice-presidential debate between Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Mike Pence, with Aisha Braveboy, former state delegate from Prince George’s County and Eugene Craig, 3rd vice chair of the Maryland GOP. Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on politics and law enforcement, including new reporting on 21st century Jim Crow in Pocomoke City, Maryland.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .