Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wednesday, September 21.

From 5-7 P.M

We’ll continue our discussion on police misconduct and killing of unarmed Black people, in the wake of the shooting death of 40-year old Terrance Crutcher in Tulsa Oklahoma at the hands of law enforcement, as well as Keith LaMont Scott who was gunned down in Charlotte, North Carolina. We’ll speak to Dr. Tyrone Powers, director of The Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute of Anne Arundel Community College. Plus, at 5:30 we’ll open the phone lines, 410-319-8888, for our listeners to weigh in on the ubiquitous issue of police brutality in the Black community.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .