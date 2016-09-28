Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Wednesday, September 28.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M

The death of yet another unarmed Black man, this time in San Diego County, brings up the issue of law enforcement training when encountering mentally ill individuals. We’ll discuss the challenges with our mental health experts. Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on politics and law enforcement, including a New York Times feature story on Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes .