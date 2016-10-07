Top Four Events To Check Out At ‘Free Fall Baltimore’

What would you do if you found out there are more than 200 art and cultural events happening in Baltimore this month for free?

Every October since 2006, ‘Free Fall Baltimore’ has offered a citywide celebration with dozens of free concerts, dance and theater performances, festivals, lectures, workshops, art exhibitions, tours and special events. Attending all of the offerings may not be possible, but here’s our list of this week’s top events:



1. Open Works Family Open Shop: Code in Schools

Sat., Oct. 8, 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Open Works, 1400 Greenmount Avenue



How is the website or app that you are using functioning right now? It’s no doubt that code is becoming a common language as technology develops. Never seen a line of code? Good—you don’t need a computer science degree for this event. This one-day beginner coding workshop offers a hands-on course for children ages 5 and up. The multi-generational workshop encourages the entire family, from children to grandparents, to learn a necessary skill in our ever-changing digital world.



2. LuvsArt Project- “The Jerrell Gibbs Perspective: Come In-Meet Franklin”

Sat., Oct. 8, 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

New Beginnings Barbershop, 1047 Hollins Street



Baltimore native and artist Jerrell Gibbs will have an opening reception and art display of his recent work, “The Peanuts Gallery Collection.” Gibbs’ paintings focuses on the silenced African-American character from the 1950’s comic strip, Peanuts, that later produced the animated television series, “The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show.” Gibbs’ art show will have a nostalgic feel with a contemporary touch on present issues facing Black boys.





3. Science Fun with Dr. Jenkins

Sat., Oct. 8, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Mondawmin Mall, 2401Liberty Heights Avenue

This family- and science-centered event will provide interactive STEAM activities for elementary-aged students, teachers and their families. Coppin State University alum and day care center director Dr. Jenkins has spent over 20 years teaching students of all ages. Learn how to craft fruit-powered batteries or erupt a volcano!



4. FazaFam Family Jam with Dance & Bmore

Sun., Oct. 9, 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Movement Lab, 301 West 29th Street

Need to dance off some stress? Join Fazafam Baltimore’s Family Dance jam that combines games, easy moves and diverse music from Salsa, Disco, Hip-Hop, Caribbean, Motown, and more! FazaFam is a family strengthening program to get parents moving along with their children. Each hour class is packed with classic grooves that might remind you of a backyard family cookout.